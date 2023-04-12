Redfall on Xbox Won't Launch with a 60 FPS Mode





Redfall players on Xbox consoles will only have one graphics mode to choose at launch, and it won't be Performance Mode. Arkane Studios confirmed this week in a surprising announcement that the game will only feature a Quality Mode option at launch as far as Xbox consoles are concerned. That means that when the game comes out, it'll be played at 30 FPS. Those on PC will naturally have more options at their disposal when the game launches, and Arkane said that the Performance Mode for Xbox consoles that'll include a 60 FPS option will be added "at a later date."

News of the game's graphics settings and the lack of a Performance Mode was shared on Wednesday via the game's socials. A tweet from the Redfall account laid out the details of what this sole Quality Mode will look like on Xbox when the game comes out next month. Those with an Xbox Series X will be able to play the game at 4K and 30 FPS while those with an Xbox Series S will be able to play at 1440p and 30 FPS.

Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only:

Xbox Series X: 4K 30 FPS

Xbox Series S: 1440p 30 FPS

60 FPS Performance mode will be added via game update at a later date. pic.twitter.com/NLaGsMbwdW — Redfall (@playRedfall) April 12, 2023

The announcement, as expected, has not gone over well with those who were either already invested in playing the game or were on the fence about it. While it features open-world multiplayer and looter elements, Redfall's core gameplay centers around it being a first-person shooter. FPS being important in a game is in no way exclusive to the first-person shooter genre, but when your FPS isn't where you want it to be in a game like that, it's much more apparent and can be detrimental to the experience.

In the replies to that tweet alone, we can already see some of the various opinions being expressed in response to the announcement. There are those who were considering getting the game on Xbox, but now, the attention has turned to PC to get the better performance (though PC players apparently have their issues with that version of the game, too). Others have said they'll be waiting on the game's Performance Mode feature to be added in a later update before they even start playing.

Redfall will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass given that it's a Bethesda game, so those subscribed to that service will be able to test it out on launch and see if the 30 FPS mode is workable or if it'd be better to wait for the Performance Mode.