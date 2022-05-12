Starfield and Redfall Delayed

✖

Bethesda has announced that the upcoming video games Starfield and Redfall will no longer release this year. Instead, both titles -- Redfall from Arkane Austin and Starfield from Bethesda Game Studios -- will now release in the first half of 2023. As is typical for delays of massive releases, the reason given is that the developers want to make sure they are the best possible, most polished versions of those titles at the time of release.

"We've made the decision to delay the launches of Redfall and Starfield to the first half of 2023," the announcement from Betheda about the delay of both titles reads. "The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them." You can check out the official announcement of the delay for both Starfield and Redfall for yourself below:

An update on Redfall and Starfield. pic.twitter.com/pqDtx26Uu6 — Bethesda (@bethesda) May 12, 2022

"We want to thank everyone for their excitement for Redfall and Starfield," the announcement continues. "That energy is a huge part of what inspires all of us every day and drives our own excitement for what we are creating. We can't wait to share our first deep dive into the gameplay for both Redfall and Starfield soon."

Notably, Xbox and Bethesda are set to host a summer showcase event on Sunday, June 12th. While both Redfall and Starfield are now further away from releasing than they were prior to this morning, the final line in the announcement about sharing gameplay for both soon seems to imply that each will likely have a presence at the event.

Starfield is now set to release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in the first half of 2023. It had previously been set to release on November 11th. Redfall is similarly now set to release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in the first half of 2023. The title had previously been set for a Summer 2022 release window. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Bethesda in general right here.

What do you think about Bethesda delaying both Redfall and Starfield into the first half of 2023? Are you looking forward to seeing more of each game in the future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!