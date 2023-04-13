New Starfield Update From Bethesda Met With Controversy

A recent update to Starfield that was made behind the scenes at Bethesda has been met with some controversy. At this point in time, those that continue to eagerly look forward to Starfield are waiting for June 11th to roll around. On this date, Xbox and Bethesda will be holding a major new showcase for the forthcoming RPG which will surely give us our best look at the spacefaring game so far. And while this date is quickly approaching, Bethesda seems to have quietly made one pretty big decision to Starfield without informing fans.

As reported by PCGamesN, the latest update to Starfield on PC that could be viewed via SteamDB seemingly confirms that Bethesda has removed the game's Russian language option. Previously, Starfield seems to support both Russian subtitles and Russian language support, but as of April 11th, this no longer seems to be the case. Bethesda itself hasn't commented on why this change was made, but many have naturally assumed that it has to do with widespread limitations that are currently being placed on Russia from a number of companies as a result of the country's ongoing war with Ukraine.

The reason that this move from Bethesda has proven to be divisive, though, is because some fans believe that this decision does nothing but hurt those who may have wanted to play Starfield in Russian regardless of where they might be located. Although the Russian language is clearly most prominent in Russia, there are still plenty of Russian speakers around the globe who might now have their own ability to play Starfield impacted. It remains to be seen if Bethesda ends up reversing course with this decision, but we'll be sure to update you if the publisher ends up providing a statement on the matter.

Currently, Starfield is finally slated to release later this year on September 6, 2023. When it does release, it will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC platforms.

How do you feel about Bethesda seemingly removing these Russian language options from Starfield? And are you currently looking forward to playing the game for yourself later in 2023? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.