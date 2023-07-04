Starfield's File Size Is Predictably Massive

Bethesda's Starfield is one of the biggest games still to come in 2023 when it comes to player hype. The Skyrim developer is finally making a space game with massive ambition. Players are said to be able to travel to all kinds of planets, build their own spaceship, and so much more. With a game world that looks to replicate an entire galaxy, you would expect it to come with a file size to match. Recently, Xbox's official site has posted the full rundown on Starfield, including the file size. Predictably, it is huge, coming in at a staggering 125GB.

The info was first spotted by GameRant, who noticed the file size had been updated on the official Xbox site. You'll need to click over to the "More" tab to see the file size posted below the long list of supported languages, but it's there if you know where to look. That 125GB file is going to take up a big chunk of your hard drive, but that's almost to be expected these days. Triple-A games continue to ship with huge install sizes. In fact, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor topped the scale at 155GB earlier this year. So, while Starfield isn't quite as big as that game, it's definitely up there.

To be clear, that was to be expected. Bethesda's latest is one of the more ambitious games we've seen in recent years, effectively trying to take The Elder Scrolls to space, while pumping up the number of things players can do. It's looked impressive in its pre-release showings, so having it come in this massive isn't a surprise. In some ways, it's almost surprising that it's not even bigger.

Fortunately, you won't have to wait long until you need to start clearing space to make room for Starfield on your platform of choice. The game is coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 6. That'll also give you plenty of time to decide if you want to pre-order Starfield and get the "Old Mars Skin Pack" which comes with three bonus skins for your character.