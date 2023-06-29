Starfield May Be Coming to Steam Deck

Starfield may be something you can play on Steam Deck. Over the last year, we've seen the resurgence of handheld gaming in a major, major way. The Nintendo Switch more or less started it all in 2017 when it was pitched as a console you could take on the go, allowing you to play incredible games like Skyrim on your TV or on the road. It was really impressive, but it is a bit underpowered for some games. Then, Valve tried its own hand via the Steam Deck, a much more powerful handheld that's equivalent to that of a mid-range gaming PC. It doesn't run everything super well and some of the games drain the battery, but it is one of the only ways to play Red Dead Redemption 2 portably.

With that said, one of the biggest games this year will certainly be Starfield. It's a game with a thousand planets, tons of gameplay mechanics, and likely hundreds of hours of content. We'll all be playing it for weeks, months, and possibly years if it has the kind of staying power as Skyrim. That could become even easier if a Steam Deck version happens. When speaking with Kinda Funny's XCast podcast, Bethesda's Todd Howard teased that they may be bringing the game to Steam Deck. When speaking about accessibility, Howard noted that being able to have variable text sizes is important, especially when factoring in different displays including handhelds. When asked if this meant the game is coming to Steam Deck, Howard said they'll talk about that more in the future.

While it's not a yes or a no, it does seem like something Howard would probably be able to rule out if it simply wasn't happening. Of course, it may just be that they're working to optimize it still and can't make any promises yet, so it could go either way. As of right now, we'll just have to wait and see.

Do you want to play Starfield on Steam Deck? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.