Bethesda Clarifies Starfield's Physical Release Plans

Starfield actually will get a physical release on the Xbox Series X|S, Bethesda has clarified after a mistaken tweet suggested otherwise this week. The update on the physical vs. digital-only release plans for the game was needed to clear up questions Xbox fans had after a reply from the Bethesda Support team said that the physical versions of the game would only come with a code for Starfield, not a physical disc. For collectors and those who just prefer the physical format who were hoping that wouldn't be the case, Bethesda says that you're in luck after all.

The tweet in question was shared on June 25th from the Bethesda Support Twitter account in response to someone asking about the physical release. The tweet said in what seemed like no uncertain terms "There are no physical discs," but that tweet was later deleted which suggested those terms might not be so certain after all.

Since that exchange and its ensuing questions, the game's store page on Bethesda's site has since been updated to confirm that the Xbox version of the game will come with a disc if you buy the physical release. The PC version will naturally come with a code. Bethesda's support Twitter account has now been saying as much, too, with everyone now getting on the same page about the plans for Starfield's release.

"Game disc included with physical purchases of Xbox Standard Edition," Bethesda's store page for the game clarifies. "Game code included with physical purchases on PC Standard edition."

Hi, the site has info on the release editions: https://t.co/ssVJrvgfAI

- Starfield Standard Edition is included with Xbox Game Pass.

- Game disc included with physical purchases of Xbox Standard Edition.

- Game code included with physical purchases on PC Standard edition. — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) June 26, 2023

Aside from a fact that a tweet from an official account shared some inaccurate info, the question of whether or not the game would get a physical release is a valid one regardless considering how some companies are forgoing physical releases altogether in some cases. It's not the norm by any means, but the most prominent example in recent months was likely the announcement that Alan Wake 2 would only be released digitally. Remedy Entertainment said this is happening in order to keep the game's price at $59.99 on consoles and $49.99 on the PC. THQ Nordic has offered to handle the physical release of the game, but nothing more has come of that suggestion since, at least not publicly.