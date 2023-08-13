Starfield's Nexus Mods Page is Already Live

Starfield is just a few weeks away from release, and there are a significant number of people looking forward to the game. This includes the modding community, who are excited to release different options for players to use. A page for the game has already been started over on the website Nexus Mods, which can be found right here. Obviously, there are no mods for the game currently available, but it probably won't be too long after the game's release that options will be available for download. It should be noted that any mods that do release will only be playable on the game's PC version.

Set to release on September 6th, Starfield will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield represents the first new IP from the studio in more than two and a half decades, as the team has mostly focused on The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. The game's first teaser was shown all way back at E3 2018, and after five long years, Starfield is almost here!

Thus far, 2023 has been a pretty rough one for Microsoft, as the company has only released two major games: Hi-Fi Rush and Redfall. While Hi-Fi Rush was a surprise success story, Redfall left a lot to be desired. If Starfield proves to be as big a hit as Microsoft is hoping, it could help to rewrite the narrative for the rest of the year.

For those unfamiliar with Starfield, the game is an action-RPG, which will allow players to choose between both a first-person perspective, as well as third-person. The game is promising a massive open world to explore, with more than 1,000 planets. The narrative centers around a conflict between the United Colonies and Freestar Collective. The war has been over for more than 20 years when the game begins, though it seems like a pretty safe bet that peace between them might not last for much longer!

What do you think of everything shown from Starfield thus far? Are there any specific mods you're hoping to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!