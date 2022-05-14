Starfield Fans Worried Following New Report

✖

Starfield on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC was delayed this week from its November 11, 2022 release date to 2023. Obviously, the game needs more time, but a new report suggests there's more wrong with the game. According to Bloomberg journalist, Jason Schreier, he spoke to developers at Bethesda Game Studios in the spring of 2020 who were worried about releasing the game in 2022 with fears that the game would be the "next Cyberpunk." As you may know, Cyberpunk 2077 had a disastrous launch, largely because it wasn't ready to release. That said, this was after multiple delays. In other words, multiple delays didn't help Cyberpunk 2077, and that's because Cyberpunk 2077 didn't just need more time to squash bugs. It had severe design issues and, more importantly, management issues.

Without further context, it's hard to know how worried Starfield fans should be. Internally fearing your game may be the next Cyberpunk 2077 raises some red flags, not all of which are alleviated by the simple fact that the game has more development time now. That said, and as you would expect, some fans haven't been given the same hope by the news.

"It's going to be the next Cyberpunk 2077 no matter how many times they delay it. Cyberpunk 2077 was also delayed. Bethesda has been releasing Skyrim over and over with the same issues. Their last game was just as broken as Cyberpunk 2077 except it wasn't even pushing any boundaries," reads one reply to the news over on Twitter.

The biggest myth about Cyberpunk 2077 is that it needed more time. Based on what we've heard through the grapevine, the game had fundamental issues, many of which were exasperated by the game's engine. Bethesda Game Studios fans will hope that Starfield simply needs more time for QA and polish, like most games. Cyberpunk 2077 is a lesson though that no matter how much you delay a game, more time isn't always the solution people think it is.

Starfield is the most anticipated Xbox game on the horizon, so it will be very important for Bethesda Game Studios to get it right. If Fallout 4 and Skyrim are any context, Starfield is going to have bugs. It's envitable. In a post Cyberpunk 2077 and Battlefield 2042 world though, the market is far more sensitive to bugs and performance issues than it used to be,