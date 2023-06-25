Starfield Physical Edition May Not Contain a Disc

It looks like the physical edition of Starfield that will release later this year might not include a disc for Xbox Series X. As digital consoles and hardware have started to become more prevalent, some publishers have started to change how they operate when it comes to standard disc-based released. This was most recently seen this year with Alan Wake 2 when publisher Epic Games revealed that the game would only be available to purchase on digital marketplaces. Now, Bethesda and Microsoft look to be taking a somewhat similar approach with Starfield in just a few short months.

In a new tweet from Bethesda's official support account today, the publisher indicated that Starfield will not include a disc in the version of the game that is available on Xbox. Instead, all physical editions of Starfield on Xbox will come with a code that players will then have to redeem to download the full game. This news was met with shock by a number of fans, particularly those that still enjoy buying all of these games physically rather than digitally.

"All physical editions include a code for the chosen platform," Bethesda said in its tweet. "There are no physical discs."

Bethesda Support deleted their tweet for some reason regarding a physical disc for Starfield pic.twitter.com/w4c5SVtzPm — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 25, 2023

In the time since this tweet was first posted, Bethesda ended up deleting it for one reason or another. Currently, the publisher hasn't provided any clarification about this matter, which has led some to believe that the information that was shared about the physical release of Starfield may not have been factual. No matter what the truth is, given how much this situation has blown up on social media, it seems likely that Bethesda will release a new statement at a time in the near future. Whenever that new info ends up coming about, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

After being delayed from its original 2022 release date, Starfield is finally slated to launch later this year on September 6. When Bethesda's latest open-world RPG does arrive, it will be playable across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.