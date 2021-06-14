Starfield Director Responds to Tom Cruise Rumors

✖

When it comes to Starfield, of which little has been revealed since first announced back in 2018, rumors and sketchy reports have just about been all that folks have had to go on for several years with E3 2021 being the first significant update on the title since then. Thankfully, director Todd Howard has been a bit more open with the new information dropping, taking interviews and answering burning questions about the highly-anticipated sci-fi role-playing game. For example, Howard has officially gone on the record to dispel the rumor that Tom Cruise is involved in Starfield. Sorry, Tom Cruise fans.

More specifically, Howard was asked about the Tom Cruise rumors as part of a larger interview with The Telegraph. He admitted that he had seen the rumor going around, but that it was not true. "No," he said, "Sorry - no, as of today!" In other words, Howard said that Cruise is not currently part of the video game, but that he is not going to absolutely count anything out just yet given that the title has yet to release. "I really like Tom Cruise... I'll say that," he added.

"Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4," the official description of Starfield reads. "In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery."

Starfield is set to release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on November 11, 2022. That is exactly 11 years after the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The first significant teaser trailer for the video game, released as part of Xbox and Bethesda's E3 2021 games showcase, offered the best look yet at what to expect from Starfield when it releases next year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming space video game right here.

