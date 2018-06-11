Bethesda Reveals Starfield Teaser Trailer

Starfield

Instead of just talking about Starfield, Bethesda also shared a first look at the upcoming game. Bethesda’s biggest hits have taken players to all kinds of different settings such as those in The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, but aside from Prey, this is one of Bethesda’s first voyages into the wide-open world of outer space.

The only bad part about the trailer is that it ends so soon. It’s certainly a teaser trailer if there ever was one with the preview lasting just over a minute and not showing much aside from some looks at various planets, but it’s an exciting new look at something that’s totally new for Bethesda.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that gamers have heard of Bethesda’s new franchise. There have been whispers of Starfield in the past, and since that talk first began, Bethesda fans have been looking for the game every single time the publisher even so much as hinted at some kind of reveal. Now that it’s been fully unveiled, people are sounding out with their excitement despite knowing precious little about the game. Of course, there were also those who wanted to see more about the game than the short trailer that was unveiled while others lamented the fact that it’s likely going to be a long time before it’s released.

Cmon now that’s insane — Connor (@C_Rob60) June 11, 2018

WHAT HAS TODAY BEEN? JUMP FORCE LOOKS DOPE!

STARFIELD IS REAL?

ELDER. SCROLLS. 6. SOMEONE GET ME UP I CANT DO THIS — Smuglet (@SmugletYT) June 11, 2018

honestly i’d be interested in seeing more about starfield because im a sucker for sci-fi settings and it’s also a totally original thing for bethany esda — John Dark Soul (@mobismyson) June 11, 2018

STARFIELD

ELDER SCROLLS VI

ELDER SCROLLS BLADES

FALLOUT 76(I’m sold)

DOOM ETERNAL! — Gerard-Chewie-Deane (@Gerarddeane97) June 11, 2018

Other than that, they didn’t really show gameplay of anything that interests me. Starfield and ES6 will prolly be cool, but they were just 3 second trailers so I don’t get the furor really, not like anybody didn’t know they were happening. — Anthony (@DovahSwag) June 11, 2018

TES6 and Starfield getting logo-teases this early is really weird – especially when you consider Skyrim had it’s own GTA-like PR cycle, and TES6 could easily do the same. Seems more like compensating for the mobile game/actually-quite-odd-sounding online Fallout 4 spinoff stuff? — Chris Tapsell (@ChrisTapsell) June 11, 2018

Starfield does not yet have a release date.