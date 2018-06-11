Gaming

Bethesda Reveals Starfield Teaser Trailer

Bethesda showcased Starfield today during its huge press conference, a brand new franchise […]

By

Starfield

Instead of just talking about Starfield, Bethesda also shared a first look at the upcoming game. Bethesda’s biggest hits have taken players to all kinds of different settings such as those in The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, but aside from Prey, this is one of Bethesda’s first voyages into the wide-open world of outer space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The only bad part about the trailer is that it ends so soon. It’s certainly a teaser trailer if there ever was one with the preview lasting just over a minute and not showing much aside from some looks at various planets, but it’s an exciting new look at something that’s totally new for Bethesda.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that gamers have heard of Bethesda’s new franchise. There have been whispers of Starfield in the past, and since that talk first began, Bethesda fans have been looking for the game every single time the publisher even so much as hinted at some kind of reveal. Now that it’s been fully unveiled, people are sounding out with their excitement despite knowing precious little about the game. Of course, there were also those who wanted to see more about the game than the short trailer that was unveiled while others lamented the fact that it’s likely going to be a long time before it’s released.

Starfield does not yet have a release date.

Tagged:

Related Posts