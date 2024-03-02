Steam Makes Space Game With Steam Deck Support Free for Everyone

A Steam game that fully supports the Steam Deck is free to download on the digital PC storefront between now and March 14. Normally, Steam users need to fork over $24.99 to play the game on the Valve platform, so this represents a substantial amount of savings. Once claimed, the game is yours to keep. This isn't a free trial or a demo; it's a free download. It comes directly from Steam, rather than a third-party site, and it is available to everyone. The only thing to keep in mind is the aforementioned date.

As for what the game is, it debuted back in 2020 via developer Runner Duck and publisher Curve Games. And on Steam, it boasts a "Mostly Positive" rating, with 77 percent of 1,786 user reviews rating the game positively. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the mystery game in question is Space Crew: Legendary Edition.

As noted, the game fully supports Steam Deck, which means it is "Verified." This is a rating given by Valve itself that indicates that not only is the game playable on Steam Deck, but is "fully functional" and "works great with the built-in controls and display."

"This is Space Crew: Legendary Edition. The legendarily challenging single-player strategic survival simulation game," reads an official blurb about the game for all of those unfamiliar with it. "You are a captain in the United Defense Force, captain of your own star ship. Recruit your crew, customise your ship and head out to explore the galaxy, defending Earth against the mysterious extraterrestrial threat, known as the Phasmids! There will be challenges ahead. Crew members will be lost. Dangerous missions must be undertaken. Galactic Legends will be made!"

If you decide to take advantage of this free download, you can expect to sink about 18 to 25 hours into the game, roughly, and depending on various factors such as your playstyle, your capabilities, and how much of the game you want to experience.

"It's so fun and challenging," reads a Steam user review of the game. "I have been telling friends it's like a mix of LEGO's, Minecraft and science for adults. It is addictive and I can't wait to figure out how to build the next thing."

Another Steam user review adds: "Game is probably the best space game there is in my opinion, BUT, there is almost no goal after you reach space which can take around 10-15 hours for your first time."

