Steam Deal Gives You Some of the GOAT RPGs for Just $1.25

Fanatical has given Steam users a great chance to play some of the best RPGs ever made for next to nothing.

A new Steam deal the way of Fanatical gives you the change to grab some of the greatest RPGs ever made, plus a host of other Steam games, for as little as $1.25 a pop. The Fanatical sale is a Build Your Own Bundle deal, but the RPG edition. It gives Steam users three options to save massively on some great RPG games. There is the option to grab three games for a total of $4.99, five games for a total of $6.99 or eight games for a total of $9.99. Unfortunately, of the two 22 games featured, most of them are more filler than killer. Meanwhile, for Steam Deck users, there are quite a few that don't support the handheld Valve machine.

The highlights of the games are two Bethesda RPGs: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. Better yet, the versions of these two all-time classics are the Game of the Year Editions, which means you also get all of their DLC and expansion packs.

Below, we have listed all 22 games available for selection. Meanwhile, we have gone ahead and boldened the games we think are notable compared to the rest for their quality or popularity. Each of these games have never been available for this cheap on Steam, and there is no guarantee they will ever be this individually cheap again.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind – Game of the Year Edition

The Ascent

Mortal Shell

Exiled Kingdoms

Keeper's Toll

Gamedec – Definitive Edition



Elderand

Jack Move

Arto

Virgo Versus The Zodiac



Dreams in the Witch House



Frail Hearts: Versicorae Domlion



Dwarven Realms



Tyrant's Blessing



Heaven Dust

Dragon Spirits

Tower of Time

Mayhem in Single Valley

Tunche

Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG



Osteoblasts



There is no disclosed expiration date on the sale, but it is noted that Steam keys for each game are only available as supplies last. Over time, some of the games above may become unavailable to bundle, but right now each remains available.

