Steam RPG Disappears From Storefront Leaving No Option to Buy the Game Anymore

An RPG from Bandai Namco has disappeared from Steam with no warning or explanation, which means, right now, there is no option for Steam users to buy the game. The RPG in question hails from 2016, a year that saw the likes of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Inside, Overwatch, Stardew Valley, The Last Guardian, Superhot, Final Fantasy 15, Dark Souls III, Hitman, DOOM, Dishonored 2, Firewatch, Titanfall 2, Battlefield 2, The Witness, and XCOM 2 all release. It was a pretty good year for games. That year Bandai Namco's Ray Gigant flew under the radar quite a bit. And according to its "Mixed" review score on Steam, this may be because it wasn't that good. Whatever the case, if you had any interest of checking this out at any point on Steam, you may be out of luck, as it has been removed and there is no word if it will return.

If you are not familiar with this game, it was released by developer Experience via PC and PlayStation Vita. And that is it. Upon release, it garnered Metacritic scores of 55 and 72, depending on the platform. This matches up with the aforementioned "Mixed" Steam User review score, which is the result of only 54 percent of 107 user reviews rating the game positively. And with no Steam Deck support, it is hard to say who on Steam will miss this game in 2024, but it is a notable, and very random, delisting no matter the case.

"Ray Gigant is a unique dungeon crawler RPG which combines dungeon crawling adventure with Japanese visual novel like story telling," reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. "Players will first be introduced to the gripping tale of Ichiyawho is a young fighter shrouded in mystery. As the story progresses the player will be introduced to new characters which you later get to experience as the main character. There are a total of 3 different tales told in the perspective of Ichiya, Kyle and Nil."

Right now, none of the implicated parties have commented on this development. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. And the same goes for if it is relisted. In the meantime, for more Steam coverage -- including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam deals -- click here.