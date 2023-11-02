The Day Before Delayed Again

Survival MMO The Day Before dropped a brand-new trailer today, showcasing some of the gameplay players will be able to enjoy when the game launches. However, the biggest news out of the team isn't that trailer but instead the announcement that was made hours after it went live. The Day Before has had a turbulent road to release for developer Fntastic, with several delays and a potential name change after a trademark for "Dayworld" was discovered. In fact, at one point The Day Before's Steam page was actually taken down. As part of this latest announcement, Fntastic has confirmed that the Steam page is back up and the game is due to release on December 7, though there are some caveats.

The most important thing to note is that The Day Before will be released into early access on December 7. Fntastic says, "This is our first huge game and there may be unforeseen consequences. Full version release will happen when we are certain this is the best best for the game possible, and we believe that player feedback and involvement will greatly contribute to achieving this goal."

What isn't clear as of this writing is when the console version will come. The Day Before is set to first launch on PC during its early access period. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions don't have a current release date, though the Steam page says the team plans to keep The Day Before in early access for 6-8 months. If it's able to stick to that schedule, that would mean the console releases might be coming out next summer, though that's pure speculation at this point.

For now, all we really know about Fntastic's plans is that The Day Before will launch in early access on December 7. At that point, it will cost players $39 to hop in and that price will increase to $49 once it is fully released. Anything past that is still up in the air as Fntastic is still solidifying its plans.

What is The Day Before?

As mentioned above, The Day Before is a survival MMO set in the post-apocalypse. The most recent trailer shows off some of the sights you'll see in your journey, as well as the customization options available for character creation and weapon modification. You'll also notice a few short clips of the game's first-person combat and even a look at some of the different vehicles that'll be available to you.

The Day Before is certainly ambitious, which is why it previously flew up Steam's Most-Wanted charts. However, the game has also been accused of stealing various things from other games, though it's yet to be seen if any of that is actually true. Either way, players will be happy to know that they will finally be able to see if all the hype is worth it when The Day Before launches next month.

The Day Before comes to early access on PC on December 7. Fntastic plans to keep it there for at least six months and then it should release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.