91-Rated Steam Game Is Now Only $0.98 Thanks to 93% Discount

A popular Steam game with Metacritic scores as high as 91 is now only $0.98 thanks to a 93% discount from Fanatical. Naturally, this is a limited time deal that is only available until April 24 and/or as supplies last. The game -- which has been "Verified" by Valve for Steam Deck use -- has never been this cheap before, and it may be a while before it is ever 93% off again.

The game in question, which is normally $14.99, hails from 2016, and it is apparently quite good. On Steam, it boasts the coveted "Overwhelmingly Positive" user review rating, the highest rating you can earn on Steam, and a rating that is quite hard to achieve. It boasts this rating thanks to a 96% approval rating across 2,465 reviews. Meanwhile, critics liked the game almost as much as consumers. Between its various editions, it has versions that boast Metacritic scores in the 90s, with the highest being 91.

If you haven't connected the dots yet the game is 2D turn-based tactics shooter from Swedish studio Image & Form called SteamWorld Heist. The former technically no longer exists as in 2020 it was integrated into Thunderful Development. Before this, it its run began in 1997. While the company was founded in 1997 though, it didn't ship its first proper game until 2010 when it released SteamWorld Tower Defense. This was followed by Anthill in 2011, SteamWorld Dig in 2013, SteamWorld Heist in 2015, SteamWorld Dig 2 in 2017, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech in 2019, and then in 2021 it shipped The Gunk under Thunderful Development.

SteamWorld Heist, specifically, is the third installment in the SteamWorld series and a sequel to SteamWorld Dig before it got a proper sequel in 2017. Meanwhile, it is set to get its own sequel, which was just revealed yesterday on April 17, later this year on August 8. It will be called SteamWorld Heist II.

"In SteamWorld Heist, you command a steam-driven pirate crew in a series of epic tactical shootouts," reads an official blurb about the game for all those unfamiliar with it."It's turn-based strategy with a twist: You manually aim the guns of your robots, allowing for insane skill shots and bullet-bouncing action! As the captain you will board, loot and shoot your way through enemy spaceships. Overcome the challenges of the vast frontier by upgrading your recruits with unique abilities, weapons – and even stylish hats!"

As noted, Steam Deck users will have no issues running SteamWorld Heist on the Steam Deck, according to its "Verified" listing from Valve. Per Valve, this means the game is "fully functional on Steam Deck, and works great with the built-in controls and display."