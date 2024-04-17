The Witcher 3 Mod Tools Finally Come to Steam

The ability to utilize mods to alter how players experience their games is a large draw to PC gaming over consoles, which often don't include official mod support. Many gamers choose to use mods to add additional content such as cosmetic items, weapons, scrapped character interactions, and even entire expansions to the base game that allow the player to experience additional quests in the game's setting, often years after the base game's initial release. One such game that is quite popular to mod is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and thanks to a new implementation by CD Projekt Red the modding capabilities for the game are expanding.

With over 6,000 mods on Nexus, The Witcher 3 is clearly a popular game to mod, which is exactly why the game's studio announced they would add a mod editor to the game late last year. If you've been waiting not-so-patiently for the editor to be available, your wait is now at least partially over as you can now sign up for the official Playtest on Steam to get your hands on the REDkit.

REDkit Details

The comprehensive modding tool is still currently in development with a plan to fully release later this year, so it's important for anyone willing to test out the kit that it's a beta version and there may be issues.

CDPR states the REDkit tool "is based on the same set of tools that were used by our developers to create the game and should allow for nearly limitless freedom in modding it," and that the tool "allows you to customize and expand The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in ways never seen before. This powerful tool offers advanced features and unparalleled flexibility, enabling you to unleash your creativity by crafting new quests, characters, animations, and more."

Consistently proven to support the mod community behind The Witcher 3 such as when they reimbursed mod creators for their work after implementing the mods into the next-gen update to the game, the official pages for REDkit continue to demonstrate the appreciation CDPR has for modders. The Steam page for the tool reads, "The Witcher 3 REDkit is more than just a game development tool – it's a love letter to our community! With The Witcher 3 REDkit, you can share your ideas, and inspire others to create a unique gaming experience that is truly your own. We can't wait to see the amazing things you'll do with it, so let's come together and make The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt even more exciting and enjoyable for everyone!"

The REDkit tool will be free to utilize for all owners of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and the tool is expected to release fully later this year.

