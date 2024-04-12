2021 PS5 Exclusive Is $1 on Steam in Limited Time Deal

A new Stream deal via Fanatical lets Steam users grab a former PS5 console exclusive for just $1. The Build Your Own Wonder Bundle deal over on Fanatical features 21 different games, which you can bundle at 1 for $1, 5 for $2.99, or 10 for $4.99. There are a couple notable games featured, but no doubt the PS5 game in question is the most notable.

How long this deal is going to be available for, we don't know, but it as supplies last. That said, supplies are currently available for each game, including the PS5 game, Oddworld: Soulstorm. However, how much supply we don't know, which means by the time you are reading this, the situation may be different.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Oddworld: Soulstorm from Oddworld series developer Oddworld Inhabitants is a sequel to 2014's Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty, which itself was a re-imagining of 1998's Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus to bring the game closer to its original vision. Where it gets complicated is that while Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus was a sequel to the first game in the series, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, it is also a spin-off and not part of the main Oddworld Quintology.

The game debuted back in April 2021, and at the time only via PC, PS5, and PS4. It being an early PS5 game gave it a boost in notoriety at the time, and it is often associated with the Sony machine, despite also launching on PC and PS4 at the same time. Later in the same year, the game -- via an enhanced edition -- came to Xbox consoles. And then in 2022, the game came to Nintendo Switch. As for the version featured in the Steam deal, it is the enhanced edition.

"As 300 freshly liberated slaves celebrate their escape from the industrial megacomplex of RuptureFarms, a new menace rise," reads an official blurb about the game. "They will soon discover that, although their physical bonds were broken, they are far from free. Join the revolution as you guide their savior, Abe, on an almost impossible journey to uncover the truth behind the generations of disinformation and misleading news that have brainwashed his people."

Steam Deck owners will be able to play Oddworld: Soulstorm if they pick it up via this Fanatical deal, but they may run into some problems. The game has not been "Verified" for the Steam Deck, but is simply listed as "Playable." This means, according to Valve, the game is functional on Steam Deck, but may "require extra effort to interact with and configure."

For more Steam coverage -- including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.