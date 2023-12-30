Steam Holiday Deal Gets You $147 Worth of Games for $4.99

A new Steam deal courtesy of Fanatical allows you to purchase up to $147 worth of games for just $4.99. For those unfamiliar with Fanatical, it is a third-party, but authorized seller of Steam keys, and it regularly offers games for cheaper than you can get them directly from Steam. To this end, it has a new Build Your Own Play on the Go Bundle, featuring three games for $4.99, five games for $6.99, or eight games for $9.99.

Obviously, the games featured aren't the latest and greatest Steam games, but there is a nice mixture of popular games and some indie gems from the last few years. Meanwhile, every game available supports the Steam Deck, and according to Fanatical, has been popular among its Steam Deck users. Below, you can check out all the way bundle options, the game options, and our recommendations.

Bundle Options

3 for $4.99

5 for $6.99

8 for $9.99

Game Options

Dishonored -- Normally $9.99

Lethal League Blaze -- Normally $19.99

The Ascent -- Normally $29.99

Redout Complete Bundle -- Normally $86.83

Aragami -- Normally $19.99

Daymare 1998 -- Normally $29.99

Home Sweet Home -- Normally $16.99

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition -- Normally $19.99



Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix -- Normally $19.99



Totally Reliable Delivery Service -- Normally $14.99



The Darkside Detective -- Normally $14.99

Blacksad: Under the Skin -- Normally $19.99

Eldest Souls -- Normally $19.99

The Invisible Hours -- Normally $29.99

Legends of Kingdom Rush -- Normally $14.99

PC Building Simulator -- $19.99

Itravenous -- Normally $19.99

Beyond the Long Light -- Normally $17.99

Lamentum -- Normally $15.99

Patch Quest -- Normally $14.99

Roundguard -- Normally $19.99

Gunlocked -- Normally $4.99

Recommended Games

Three Game Bundle – Dishonored, The Ascent, Lethal League Blaze

Five Game Bundle – Dishonored, The Ascent, Lethal League Blaze, Redout Complete Bundle, Aragami

Eight Game Bundle – Dishonored, The Ascent, Lethal League Blaze, Redout Complete Bundle, Aragami, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, The Darkside Detective, Daymare 1998

How long this promotional sale is going to be live on Fanatical, we don't know. This information isn't disclosed, but each game featured is only available as supplies last. Right now, none of the games have sold out, but depending on when you are reading this, keep in mind that this may have changed.