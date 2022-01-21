Steam Deck Reveals Current List of Compatible Games

Valve’s upcoming Steam Deck platform is finally slated to begin shipping out at the end of next month, meaning that the handheld PC device will at long last be getting into the hands of those who snagged a pre-order during the first wave of sales. Despite the Steam Deck’s arrival being so close, though, Valve still has yet to confirm which games the system will be natively compatible with the handheld. Luckily, thanks to a new development that has taken place this week, we now have a better idea of what to expect at launch.

Over on SteamDB, which is a website that tracks backend functions with Valve’s Steam platform, a number of games began appearing this week that were said to be compatible with the Steam Deck. As of this writing, 86 games in total have now appeared on SteamDB as verified Steam Deck titles. Some of these games include Portal 2, Death’s Door, Subnautica, Hades, Titanfall 2, and dozens of others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1484017370649612288

It’s worth noting that just because the current list of Steam Deck titles found on SteamDB only totals 86, that doesn’t mean this many games will be compatible with the hardware out of the gate. For games continue to appear as compatible on SteamDB as the hours pass, meaning that the full list of compatible games will likely number in the hundreds by launch. In fact, most PC games that already work via Steam should also work on the Steam Deck, but not all of them may be able to offer the same features that were seen in a given title’s desktop iteration.

As mentioned previously, the Steam Deck itself is set to begin shipping out at the end of February for those who already locked in an early pre-order. Shipments are then slated to continue onward throughout 2022.

What games are you hoping to see confirmed as compatible on the Steam Deck? And what do you think about the current slate of games that have been guaranteed to be playable at launch? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.