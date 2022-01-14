Steam Deck Release Date Update Revealed by Valve

Valve has given eager fans a new update for when the Steam Deck, which is the forthcoming handheld PC manufactured by the company, will be releasing. Originally, Valve had intended to begin shipping out Steam Deck units to those who pre-ordered the platform in late 2021. However, due to shipping and manufacturing constraints that arose, this release date had to be pushed back into early 2022. Luckily, thanks to this new update, we now know when units will begin to ship out around the globe.

In a new blog post shared by Valve this week, the company unveiled that it is now on track to ship out the Steam Deck on schedule. Specifically, those who were able to get a pre-order for the platform in the first wave should see their units beginning to ship at the end of next month, barring any further setbacks. “First and foremost, we’re on track to ship Steam Deck on time,” Valve said in its update message. “Global pandemic, supply issues, and shipping issues notwithstanding, it looks like we’ll be able to start getting these out the door by the end of February.”

Again, it’s worth stressing that not all Steam Deck units will be sent out at this exact same time. Assuming that you have a pre-order for the Steam Deck locked-in, it could arrive as early as next month, or much later in 2022. Luckily, Valve has provided a tool on its website that you can use to see what the status of your own order might be.

Lastly, Valve also revealed that it will soon be releasing a list of games that belong to the Steam Deck Verified program. Essentially, these titles will be ones that have specifically been optimized for Steam Deck and will offer an experience that should be close to what you can find on an actual PC. More details about those optimized games can be found on Valve’s website right here.

Have you already pre-ordered the Steam Deck for yourself, or are you waiting to see more of the platform in action before you decide whether or not you want it? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.