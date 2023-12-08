Steam Deck OLED, Lenovo Legion Go Giveaways Break During Game Awards

One of the biggest things fans knew about heading into The Game Awards was that the event was hosting giveaways from 100 Steam Deck OLEDs and 100 Lenovo Legion Gos. The handheld consoles have been incredibly popular, and having the chance to get one for free was understandably a major draw. The giveaways went live when the show started at 4:30 PM PT, but many quickly had issues logging into the site. As of this writing, both sites are currently down for maintenance, meaning no one can submit their entries. Even if you can get past the maintenance pages, it seems that submissions won't go through.

Unfortunately, there isn't currently a fix for these site issues. At this point, fans will have to wait and see if the teams behind the giveaways are able to get them fixed. The giveaways were set to end at 8 PM PT when The Game Awards ends, so they might extend the giveaway, but that's far from official. For now, fans will just have to keep reloading the sites and hoping they work. For reference, the Steam Deck OLED site is tgasteamdeck.com, while the Lenovo Legion Go is TGAlegion.com. Hopefully, they'll be fixed shortly.

If you are able to get through the initial maintenance page seen above, you'll likely find yourself in a waiting room. As of this writing, the current queue time is listed as "more than 4 hours." The specific text on the Steam Deck page reads, "We are experiencing a high volume of traffic and using a virtual queue to limit the amount of users on the website at the same time. This will ensure you have the best possible online experience. This page will automatically refresh, please do not close your browser."

Again, because the giveaway was scheduled to end at 8 PM PT, that queue line would take players long past the original end time. Valve and Lenovo might extend the giveaway, but they have yet to announce anything official on that front. With so many fans experiencing issues, it would make sense for the two companies to make some kind of acknowledgment, though it might be impossible to change the giveaway's parameters after the fact. Fortunately, the other things happening at The Game Awards have generally been going well.