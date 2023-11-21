Steam Store Update Adds PlayStation Controller Support

Steam remains the biggest marketplace for PC players looking for the latest game to buy, and with even PlayStation now starting to add its games to PC, more and more users are starting to browse the store with controllers. To that end, Valve has implemented a new Steam Store refresh that's updated several features to make them work better with controllers. One of the biggest changes Steam users will notice is that you can now use a PlayStation controller to browse the store, making them function just as well as Xbox controllers do.

Importantly, this includes both DualShock and DualSense controllers, so you won't be left out to dry if you haven't purchased Sony's latest system. Valve has also upgraded the browsing experience when using Steam with a controller, letting players set their controller type when logging in to make it more intuitive. Plus, each store page now lists every supported controller and even has a section for developers to say they recommend using a controller or tell players if a controller is required.

Of course, all of this also extends to your Library, making it easier to see what controller is available for all of your games before hopping in. It's also available in Big Picture Mode, as Valve is looking to make the user experience as streamlined as possible. In short, everything controller-related should now be much more clear when using the Steam Store. Plus, with the Autumn sale kicking off, there's going to be a ton of new players browsing the store soon.

Below, you'll find the full list of patch notes for the new Steam Store update. It should be available to download the next time you log into the service.

Steam PlayStation Controller Update Patch Notes

The Steam Autumn Sale is live from now until November 28th – check out thousands of discounts, claim new stickers, and nominate your favorite games for the Steam Awards 2023!https://t.co/4TuWeBEkZO pic.twitter.com/aDJ91hGRZo — Steam (@Steam) November 21, 2023