Steam Deck OLED and Lenovo Legion Go Giveaways Happening During The Game Awards

The Game Awards is happening tonight, and fans will be treated to several award presentations and even more trailers for upcoming games. There are sure to be a few trailers that steal the show and get players excited for what's coming out in 2024, but the event is also hosting a few giveaways to get new handheld consoles into players' hands for free. Just like last year, Valve is running a promotion giving away 100 Steam Deck OLEDs, and Lenovo is joining in on the fun by also giving away 100 Legion Gos. Fortunately, entering the drawing couldn't be simpler. Check out how to do it below.

The Game Awards Steam Deck OLED Giveaway

Thursday, tune into #TheGameAwards for your chance to win 100 Steam Deck OLEDs (1 TB version) starting at 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET / 12:30a GMT. Enter during the show at https://t.co/1SlccSYLrg @OnDeck — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 6, 2023

To enter for a chance to win a Steam Deck OLED (1 TB version), all you need to do is head to the official website as soon as The Game Awards start. For reference, TGA starts at 4:30 PM PT. You'll have until 8 PM PT to enter, but you'll want to make sure to enter quickly in case the site has difficulties. After all, there are going to be tons of people trying to sign up, so it may go down at some point.

Either way, the official site is tgastreamdeck.com. It's worth noting that many countries seem to be eligible, so this isn't a US-only promotion. You should still check the site ahead of time to make sure your country is on the list, but most of the major European countries are eligible.

The Game Awards Lenovo Legion Go Giveaway

The Lenovo promotion is almost the same as the Steam Deck. It will go live at TGAlegion.com at 4:30 PM PT and run through 8 PM. Like the Steam Deck, there are 100 consoles available, and you'll want to get in quickly to avoid any issues with the site going down.

However, there is one important difference with the Legion Go giveaway. This one is only available to legal residents of the 50 United States. If you're a watcher from outside the States, you'll be limited to the Steam Deck giveaway.

What to Expect at The Game Awards 2023

Gonzo just entered the building. #TheGameAwards — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 7, 2023

Outside of the two giveaways, there is going to be a ton happening at The Game Awards. While most of the new announcements are still under wraps, we do know a few things. For example, Supermassive Games (the team behind Until Dawn and The Quarry) is set to premier the first info about its new single-player game set in the Dead by Daylight omniverse. We also know Atlus is previewing Metaphor: ReFantazio, the next game from the creators of Persona 5.

Plus, there have been hints all over Twitter about various companies that are in attendance and might have an announcement. That list includes names like Xbox, Respawn Entertainment, Don't Nod, and even Daniel Mullins, the developer behind Inscryption, among many others.

The Game Awards kicks off at 4:30 PM PT on December 7.