Steam Makes Popular First-Person Shooter 100% Free

Steam users can download a popular first-person shooter for free between now and May 25. Unfortunately, there is no information on the game's Steam page on whether or not it's Steam Deck compatible. If it was "Verified" for the Steam Deck, it would be noted, which means at best the game is some version of playable on the machine, but more likely it means it's not supported. Whatever the case, it's not specified. What is clear is that it's free, no strings attached.

The offer comes the way developer 4A Games and publisher Deep Silver, who, together, are giving away Metro: Last Light Complete Edition for free. A sequel to 2010's Metro 2033 and the second installment in the Metro series, Metro: Last Light debuted back in 2023 via the aforementioned duo. On Metacritic, the game boasts scores ranging from 76 to 86, with most scores, depending on the platform, being in the 80s. In other words, the game was pretty well receieved in addition to selling pretty well.

"It Is the Year 2034. Beneath the ruins of post-apocalyptic Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro, the remnants of mankind are besieged by deadly threats from outside – and within. Mutants stalk the catacombs beneath the desolate surface, and hunt amidst the poisoned skies above," reads an official blurb about the game on Steam. " But rather than stand united, the station-cities of the Metro are locked in a struggle for the ultimate power, a doomsday device from the military vaults of D6. A civil war is stirring that could wipe humanity from the face of the earth forever. As Artyom, burdened by guilt but driven by hope, you hold the key to our survival – the last light in our darkest hour..."

