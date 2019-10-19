Popular Strategy Game Is Free on Steam for a Limited Time

Swedish publisher Paradox Interactive has announced that it’s best-selling and award-winning grand strategy game, Crusader Kings II, is free to download for a limited time on Steam, and it appears that as long you download the game before October 21, it’s yours to keep. However, the download is only for the base game. It doesn’t include any of the game’s numerous DLCs, which add quite a ton of content to the 2012 game.

For those that don’t know anything about Crusader Kings II, it’s a grand-strategy game that takes awhile to learn, but once you get the hang of it, is the type of game you can easily dump hundreds of hours into. It’s often described as the best Game of Thrones game by its fans. In fact, one of the game’s most popular modes is a Game of Thrones mod that makes it even more like the fantasy series.

“The Dark Ages might be drawing to a close, but Europe is still in turmoil. Petty lords vie against beleaguered kings who struggle to assert control over their fragmented realms,” reads an official pitch of the game. “The Pope calls for a Crusade to protect the Christians in the Holy Land even as he refuses to relinquish control over the investiture of bishops – and their riches. Now is the time for greatness. Expand your demesne and secure the future of your dynasty. Fill your coffers, appoint vassals, root out traitors and heretics, introduce laws and interact with hundreds of nobles, each with their own agenda.”

“A good lord will always need friends to support him. But beware, as loyal vassals can quickly turn to bitter rivals, and some might not be as reliable as they seem… Stand ready, and increase your prestige until the world whispers your name in awe. Do you have what it takes to become a Crusader King?”

If any of this sounds up your alley, you can find the store page for the game by clicking right here. Again, Paradox Interactive has only made the game free for a limited time, so if you want to check it out on the house, make sure to cop it sooner rather than later.