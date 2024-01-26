Steam Hit With "Overwhelmingly Positive" Reviews Is 90% Off If You Hurry

Between now and February 1, all Steam users can buy a highly-rated Steam game for just 3.99. Normally, the game in question runs at $39.99, so this represents a savings of 90 percent. Better yet, if you have a Steam Deck, the game can be enjoyed on the handheld Valve machine. Not only that, it has been "Verified" on Steam Deck by Valve itself, which simply means Steam Deck users can expect the game to run on the machine with no problems.

The mystery game in question released back in December of 2016, so it was almost a 2017 game. It was developed by Mimimi Games, which unfortunately has since shuttered, and published by Daedalic Entertainment. And according to Steam users it is quite good as evident by the fact that it has an "Overwhelmingly Positive" user review rating, the highest rating you can earn on Steam. To achieve this, it has amassed a 96 percent approval rating across a massive number of user reviews (28,217 to be exact). If you haven't connected the dots already, the game is Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. And if you like tactical stealth games, it's one of the best of these made in quite some time.

"Shadow Tactics is a hardcore tactical stealth game set in Japan around the Edo period," reads an official blurb about the game. "Take control of a team of deadly specialists and sneak in the shadows between dozens of enemies. Choose your approach when infiltrating mighty castles, snowy mountain monasteries or hidden forest camps. Set traps, poison your opponents or completely avoid enemy contact."

"Extremely well designed game that just works wonderfully. I had a tremendous amount of fun carefully coordinating how to sneak in stealthily, or replay it and see how many enemies I could eliminate," reads one of the aforementioned user reviews.

If you do decide to check out Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun because of this incredible Steam deal, you'll be treated to quite a meaty game in terms of amount of content and length. Most Steam users will sink 25 hours to 35 hours to beat the game, however, completionist playthroughs of the game will set you back at least 50 hours, if not a bit more.

