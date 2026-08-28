New 95-Rated PC Game Beats Modern Warfare 4 and Mortal Shell II to #1 Best-Selling Steam Game

A new 95-rated PC game beat Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Mortal Shell II, Wardogs, Big Walk, Star Wars: Zero Company, and more to the #1 best-selling game on Steam for the week of August 18 to August 25. The game in question is $7.99, which no doubt helps it move units compared to a $70 or $60 game, but the chart is actually ordered by revenue, so this more than balances out. In fact, the chart favors premium-priced games. To this end, this new $7.99 Steam game is clearly selling well, which isn’t surprising considering it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, the highest rating possible for a PC game, thanks to a 95% approval rating across 12,200 user reviews.

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More specifically, the #1 best-selling Steam game last week was a brand new release from indepedent developer Dazed Games called How to Fish. This is the sophmore release from the studio, which previously put out Out of Hand in 2025. What’s remarkable about this is Out of Hand has four single user reviews to date. In other words, it sold next to nothing. By contrast, its new game has 12,200 user reviews in eight days and is the #1 best-selling game on Steam at release. Suffice it to say, it’s a breakout hit for the develoepr and a very unexpected hit for the industry. That said, these type of “friendslop” games as they’ve come to be known as, are very popular right now.

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Best-Sellng Steam Games Last Week

Right behind How to Fish is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which is the #2 spot on pre-orders alone. The same applies to the #4 ranked game, Wardogs. In between these two games is Mortal Shell II, which released on the same day as How to Fish. Rounding out the top five is 2024’s Stalker 2, which recently got a major update and a discount. Meanwhile, 6-10 is as follows: Helldivers 2, Big Walk, Star Wars: Zero Company, and Black Myth: Wukong. Notably, Star Wars: Zero Company has been out since yesterday, but wasn’t out last week, so this was also just pre-order numbers.

For those curious, the best-selling Steam game two weeks prior was a first-person shooter called Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, which has since crashed out hard. Meanwhile, after this, the most recent week, it was an upcoming PS5 console exclusive atop Steam on pre-orders alone. Other games that fell out of the top 10 include Left 4 Dead succesor No Room in Hell 2, Total War: Warhammer III, and Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX. The first and last of these games were notably top five last week.

On the live chart, Star Wars: Zero Company is currently the #1 best-selling game, and is likely going to be the #1 best-selling game on the upcoming weekly chart, though it has a smaller window than games out the whole week or that released earlier in the week, which could prevent this from happening.