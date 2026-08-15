New FPS Beats Big Walk, Madden NFL 27, and Kingdom Hearts to #1 Best-Seller on Steam

Steam has a new top dog, which has beaten Big Walk, Madden NFL 27, and Kingdom Hearts to the #1 best-seller spot. This time last week, the #1 spot was occupied by Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls briefly, then Big Walk took over for a longer period. The week before that, it was Mistfall Hunter. Now, it is a new first-person shooter just released on August 13. How the weekly chart will end up remains to be seen, but right now the weekend chart is being topped by the aforementioned first-person shooter, which is a little surprising considering its “mixed” user review score.

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Right now, the top 10 is a bit all over the place. In the #10 spot was one of last month’s best-selling games, Palworld, which finally had its 1.0 release. In the #9 spot is Star Wars Zero Company, which isn’t out until August 27, so it is in this spot on pre-orders alone. #8 is in the same boat, which is Wardogs, out on September 10. In the #7 spot is Total War: Warhammer III, which is a pretty random charter, even at 85% off. Right above it in the #6 spot is EA Sports Madden NFL 27, which is much more popular on console than PC, so it never achieving the #1 spot on Steam at launch this week isn’t very surprising. The first game in the top five is another game that dropped this week, No More Room in Hell 2. Then in the #4 spot is last week’s top dog, Big Walk. Then in the #3 and #2 spots are games on sale: Helldivers 2 and Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX. The former is only 25% off, but it got a major new update that is generating buzz alongside the discount. Meanwhile, D23 and all the Kingdom Hearts news has no doubt generated a surge of interest in Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX. Its 70% discount also helps facilitate that.

#1 Best-Selling Game on Steam

Above all of these games is Hell Let Loose: Vietnam from developer Expression Games and publisher Team17. The Unreal Engine 5 multiplayer tactical first-person shooter released on August 13, and clearly has substantial interest. Despite this, it’s not being received totally well. To this end, after 3,309 user reviews, it only has a 59% approval rating. Most negative reviews lament that the game has been released too early, with a lack of polish and content, which isn’t great for a $40 game.

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Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is unlikely to have enough momentum and pop to be in the #1 spot this time next weekend, but it’s an achievement to be the #1 new releaser right now and outselling some of the biggest releases of the summer, even if it’s only momentary and temporary.