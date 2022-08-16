New Steam Leak May Hint at Remaster of Classic Shooter

A new leak associated with Valve's Steam platform on PC may have just teased that a classic shooter from id Software is about to get remastered. In the coming days, Bethesda is gearing up to hold its annual QuakeCon event. Taking place from August 18th until the 20th, Bethesda will be coming together with fans online to celebrate all things related to id Software and the publisher at large. And while we don't yet know what announcements might be made during the event, it seems like one reveal has now potentially been let loose a bit early.

As seen on SteamDB, which is a site that tracks behind-the-scenes activity on Steam, a number of new updates have recently been made to Quake 2. First released back in 1997, Quake 2 is one of the most popular games to have come from id Software during the studio's heyday. Although the nature of these updates tied to Quake 2 on Steam isn't really known, the game has received six new tweaks within the past week alone.

The reason why it's believed that these updates to Quake 2 on Steam could be tied to a remaster of the game is because of what we've seen Bethesda do in the past. Last year, id Software happened to release a full-blown remaster of the original Quake to coincide with QuakeCon. In the same vein, this new version of Quake happened to receive updates on Steam prior to then launching during QuakeCon. As such, fans believe that Bethesda could be doing the same thing once again with Quake 2.

Whether or not a remaster of Quake 2 actually emerges this week remains to be seen, but it shouldn't take much longer for us to find out. If such an announcement does end up coming about during QuakeCon, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

Would you like to see Bethesda and id Software announce a new remaster of Quake 2 this week? And if these new updates on Steam aren't tied to a remaster, what do you think they could be associated with? Give me your own best guess either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.