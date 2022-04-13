QuakeCon 2022 to Be Online-Only Event

Bethesda’s QuakeCon event will return once more this year for another round of panels, announcements, and other bits of content to look forward to, but it won’t be an in-person event. Instead, the QuakeCon organizers announced this week that this year’s QuakeCon 2022 will be online-only just like the one during 2021. The announcement was accompanied by a few details about this year’s event as well as a commitment to returning to in-person gatherings come 2023 to show off hardware, games, and more.

Details about this year’s QuakeCon event were shared via the official QuakeCon site as well as the event’s social accounts. The statement started by confirming the digital-only nature of the event and set the dates for August 18th to August 20th. The organizers said they were disappointed to not return to Dallas but that the guarantee of pulling off an in-person event was uncertain.

“Like you, we’re disappointed to not return to Dallas this year,” the statement said. “An event of this size requires months of planning, and in this case, we had to make decisions when there was still too much uncertainty to commit to successfully executing an in-person QuakeCon.”

There will be a virtual Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC) event this year again as well as online meetups and giveaways, the QuakeCon organizers said. The good news for those who also wish to return to in-person events is that next year’s QuakeCon gathering seems to be heading in that direction.

“We’re committed to returning with our full in-person festival in 2023, and already looking forward to reconnecting with friends, a massive BYOC packed with your latest custom PC creations, our crazy contests, and tons of great new games and hardware for attendees to try out,” the statement continued.

While QuakeCon is naturally about Quake – last year’s event brought the original Quake to modern consoles, for example – it’s expanded far beyond that by now. Other Bethesda properties like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls make appearances as well with Fallout 76 and Elder Scrolls Online both frequent guests in past years alongside the DOOM franchise. Separate Bethesda games like Deathloop have shown up before, too, so there should be plenty to look forward to if you’re into any of those sorts of Bethesda projects.

QuakeCon 2022 will take place from August 18th to August 20th.