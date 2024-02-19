Red Dead Redemption 2 Might Get Surprise Update, Recent Backend Changes Suggest

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been on the market for nearly six years now and remains a major hit for developer Rockstar Games. While RDR 2 isn't doing the same numbers as Rockstar's other most recent game, Grand Theft Auto 5, it does still have a significant chunk of players consistently hopping in. As of this writing, over 32,000 people are playing Red Dead Redemption 2 on Steam alone. With that many people still jumping in, many are wondering why Rockstar hasn't released substantial DLC content for the game. After all, Undead Nightmare was one of the best parts of the original Red Dead Redemption, and many want that again. Rockstar's eyes are currently focused on GTA 6, but several recent backend changes on Steam might be hinting at something coming to RDR 2 relatively soon.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Potential DLC

This news was first spotted by the team at PCGamesN. They noticed that Red Dead Redemption 2's backend Steam activity has been blowing up lately. Nearly every day during 2024, the game has received a backend update on Steam. We can see this thanks to SteamDB, which tracks every tweak that a developer makes to the game even if it isn't noted publicly.

Now, it's important to note that just because the developer has been making consistent changes over the last month and a half, that doesn't necessarily mean an update is imminent. However, it is important to note that the speed at which these updates have been hitting is much more frequent than usual. For example, PCGamesN noted that there wasn't a single update to RDR 2 from September 4th to October 2nd last year. With 72 happening in just a few months, it certainly seems like something is happening behind the scenes.

Again, that doesn't mean new DLC is guaranteed. What seems more likely is it's some kind of new event in Red Dead Online, but even that would be welcome for veteran players. Either way, it won't be much longer before Rockstar fans have something to dig their teeth into.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date

New Red Dead Redemption 2 content would, of course, be very exciting for players; however, most of Rockstar's fans are locked in on Grand Theft Auto 6. The developers finally dropped the first trailer for the next game in the long-running franchise late last year, where it was revealed that it would be out sometime in 2025. Recently, it was revealed that publisher Take-Two may have pushed the release date back every so slightly.

While not officially confirmed, Take-Two did reel in its projections for its upcoming fiscal year. That likely means GTA 6 isn't hitting during the early months of 2025, as some previously thought. Again, this is guesswork, but it seems more likely that GTA 6 won't be out until sometime after April 2025.