Hi-Fi Rush Gets Final Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update has been released for Hi-Fi Rush, and it seems to be the final one that players will be receiving following the closure of Tango Gameworks. This one deals with issues that have been popping up across all versions of the game, including on PS5, Xbox, and PC. Unsurprisingly, there's nothing too substantial here; mainly, the developers have handled a few bugs from the game. Anyone hoping for some last minute skins or any other extras is out of luck. Full patch notes from the game's official page on Steam can be found below:

PATCH NOTES

PlayStation 5 and PC

(Track 01) After reducing QA-1MIL to zero health, a collision issue would occur where players would fall out of the geometry. Chai will now properly fall to the ground, instead of into the abyss.



(Track 01) Fixed an issue during the latter half of the 2D area whereby the camera would not follow Chai when the elevating lift falls.



(Track 02) Corrected a defect whereby if you touched Rekka during her electric charge, your final Rank would not correlate with the Chorus score.



Some issues would occur when trying to use Macaron's Gravity Well while Rhythm Parrying an enemy. Well, this is now fixed!



(Track 03) Cutscenes previously would not play correctly if a Health Tank was consumed during the fight with the HG-0G. Feel free to block a few more hits with your face because this bug is fixed!



Fixed various text issues.

All Platforms

(Track 01) We also QA'd some other issues during the QA-1MIL fight, particularly around transitions between phases.



Fixed even more text bugs! They just don't stop!



Drink prices adjusted in Vandelay vending machines to reflect local currency conversion.

Hi-Fi Rush was arguably one of the best Xbox first-party games released this console generation, racking up several awards and positive reviews. Tango Gameworks seemed like an exciting studio to watch over at Xbox, but things took a surprising turn when Microsoft announced the closure of the developer earlier this month. The move was apparently made as part of a cost-saving initiative, as Xbox tries to narrow its focus to bigger games at Bethesda.

While Hi-Fi Rush won't be getting any extra content, or a sequel, Xbox claims that the game will remain available for purchase, and playable through Xbox Game Pass. Several leaks related to a Nintendo Switch version have been circulating for months now, and there's also a physical release on the way for Hi-Fi Rush. While the story might be over for Chai and the rest of the cast, hopefully more audiences will get to continue to experience the game.

Are you still playing Hi-Fi Rush? Did you notice any of these bugs in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!