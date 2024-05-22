Kingdom Hearts Series Gets New Steam Release Trailer

Earlier this week, Square Enix revealed that the Kingdom Hearts series is finally coming to Steam. Steam users still have to wait until June 13th to experience the series, but Square Enix has released a special new trailer to celebrate. The video includes sequences spanning the entirety of the series in chronological order, so newcomers might want to steer clear in case of spoilers. However, longtime fans have found a lot to enjoy, including a new recording of Simple and Clean by Hikaru Utada. The new version has already gotten a lot of praise from Kingdom Hearts fans!

The Steam trailer for the Kingdom Hearts games can be found below.

Square Enix's New Multi-Platform Strategy

The Kingdom Hearts games are currently available on PC through the Epic Games Store, but for those that prefer to use Steam, this is certainly good news. Square Enix had a difficult time in the previous fiscal year, with several games underperforming, including titles like Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The arrival of Kingdom Hearts on Steam comes at a time when Square Enix is reevaluating its policies regarding platform exclusive games as a result of those underperformances. In a financial briefing earlier this month, the publisher noted that "it will build an environment where more customers can enjoy our titles." Bringing Kingdom Hearts to Steam will do just that!

What's Next for Kingdom Hearts?

The Kingdom Hearts series has been one of the most successful for Square Enix. Starting on PS2 back in 2002, the franchise has built a large and passionate audience over the last 22 years. The games have been released on several different platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It's actually kind of amazing that it's taken this long for the games to come to Steam, and it already seems like a lot of fans are planning to buy the games all over again. It's not all that surprising to see Kingdom Hearts fans going all in on another release for the game, but it does say a lot about the passion of the fan base.

Of course, new releases for the previous Kingdom Hearts games will help some of those fans kill time until the next games in the series. A mobile title called Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link is currently in development, which is set to release this year. There's also Kingdom Hearts 4 in development, which is rumored to release in 2025.

Do you plan on checking out the Kingdom Hearts games on Steam? Have you ever played any of the previous games? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!