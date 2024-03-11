Star Wars Game Out This Week Cracks Into Steam Top Sellers Chart on Pre-Orders Alone

A Star Wars game out this week has cracked into the Steam top-sellers chart based on pre-orders alone. Suffice to say, Star Wars fans are excited to get their hands on the release. As it has been for a while, the top dog of the Top Sellers chart on Steam is Helldivers 2. The runner-up is also a game not out yet, Dragon's Dogma 2, which is arguably the biggest release this month. Third is the long-standing Baldur's Gate 3, and fourth is the release in question.

This Thursday, on March 14, Aspyr will send Star Wars fans back to the past with the release of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, which bundles together the classic Star Wars Battlefront and its sequel, Star Wars Battlefront II. Not only are these pair of games going to be available on Steam at launch, but will support the Steam Deck as well. In fact, Valve has "Verified" the release on Steam Deck, which means both games are "fully functional" on Steam Deck, and support the handheld machine's "built-in controls and display."

It is worth noting that if you pre-order the game on Steam right now, you will receive a 10 percent discount that makes the game $31.51 rather than $35.01. It is possible this has influenced some pre-orders, but it is unlikely a major factor considering how meatless the discount is.

As for the collection, it not only includes the games but a bonus map for the first game: Jabba's Palace. Meanwhile, the second game has a few bonus maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena. Further, it also includes bonus heroes in the form of Asajj Ventress and Kit Fisto.

