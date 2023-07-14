Steam Users Can Now Play New EA Game for Free

A new EA game released last month is free to download and play, but the window for the latter is limited. More specifically, it's limited to the end of the weekend. In other words, for two more days you can check out the game. Obviously, this is a limited window, but it's ample enough time to get a taste of the game and find out if you wanna buy it outright. Normally it costs $40, but until July 20 it's on sale for $34.99.

The game in question comes the way of developer Metalhead Software, and it's Super Mega Baseball 4. Published by EA, it came out on June 2 and boasts a "Mostly Positive" Steam User Review rating, with 70 percent of 240 user reviews rating the game postively. Meanwhile, it's been "Verified" for Steam Deck, so there should be minimal issues running the game on the Valve handheld machine.

"Grab your glove and your bat. It's time to go yard with the best to ever play the game because Super Mega Baseball 4 is here, and it's where the Legends play," reads an official pitch of the game. "More than 200 larger-than-life versions of fan-favorite former pros like Vladimir Guerrero, Johnny Damon, Ozzie Smith, and Jason Giambi are ready to step onto the field and join the roster of beloved Super Mega League All-Stars."

"Super Mega Baseball 4 takes players back to the days of coming home from school, turning on the console, and firing up a game that is good old-fashioned fun," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "There's no need to worry too much about stats, the in-game meta, managing an in-game economy, or anything like that. While there's nothing wrong with those things, sports video games have been missing those larger-than-life sports titles like The Bigs or other games that had just a bit more flair to them. It's refreshing to have an alternative to MLB The Show, even if it's not trying to necessarily target the exact same audience. It's refreshing, will hopefully encourage MLB The Show to not get complacent and continue to shrug off some problems that have been around for quite some time, and gives players options for how they wish to experience a baseball video game."