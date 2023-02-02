New Steam Update Released by Valve With Patch Notes

A new update for Valve's Steam platform on PC has today been released. Although Steam is widely known as a way for PC users to purchase and access games, it's also an existing client that Valve does routinely tweak and make changes to. Now, a new update for Steam has rolled out that adds a handful of new features to the software.

Available to download right now, this new patch for Steam makes a handful of notable changes. In addition to fixing a number of various bugs, Valve has also overhauled the way that Big Picture Mode operates. A number of added features tied to various inputs that Steam incorporates have also been implemented with this update. All in all, this patch isn't one that will drastically change the way that Steam functions, but there are some key improvements that have certainly been pushed out.

If you'd like to see everything that has been changed in this new Steam update today, you can check out the full patch notes below.

General

Replaced launch option dialog with new UI that includes a checkbox to remember the user's selection – this selection can be changed in game properties



Changing download regions no longer requires restarting the Steam client



Further optimizations to load times for users with large game libraries



Fixed intermittent browser crash when closing Update news dialog



Fixed the controller settings tab not showing up in the game properties menu



Fixed DLC hover on game details page being cropped



Fixed several issues related to popup dialogs being sized incorrectly



Fixed issue with duplicate streaming dialogs appearing on Mac & Linux



Fixed background images on a collection on the app details page not being clipped correctly





Big Picture Mode

New Big Picture Mode has been made the default experience. For compatibility purposes, old Big Picture can be accessed by using the command-line option "-oldbigpicture". Note that this functionality will be removed in a future update.



Added support for switching the primary monitor on Windows in Settings -> Display -> Preferred Display



Added an option to start in windowed mode under Settings => Display => Big Picture Mode => Windowed



Added pinned notifications for new inventory items, trade offers, async game turns, moderator messages, offline chat messages, and help request replies in Quick Access > Notifications



Added up/down cursor keys to onscreen keyboard, press shift then left/right cursor to use



Added ability to move the standalone & overlay keyboard



Added option to turn off controllers when exiting BPM



Added setting for controller idle > turn off timeout



Added a quick guided tour for new Big Picture



Added notification when a Xbox controller is plugged in, but the Guide button is disabled (which prevents bringing up the Steam main menu and other functionality like chords)



Allow onscreen keyboard to be activated while in New Big Picture Mode and Steam window is not focused



Implemented Steam Controller dongle pairing



UI Digital Navigation Key Repeats are faster



Show icons for partial/full controller support, VR Support, or Mouse & KB only support in Library when a game portrait is focused or hovered



Center the navigation column in the Overlay vertically to match the rest of the main menu



Detect focus shifting away from the BPM window faster and reduce instances of navigation going to BPM after starting a game



Cursor is now hidden when in gamepad-navigation mode in Big Picture



Various fixes to make the UI scale better in higher resolutions



Fixed some issues completing purchases through some payment providers



Fixed a rare crash exiting BPM



Fixed a case where disconnecting a controller while navigating would not cancel repeating movements



Fixed the new Big Picture Mode overlay being incorrectly sized when the monitor is set to display scaling other than 100%



Fixed overlay scaling when resizing game window



Fixed issue where a browser opened by a game was sticking around after closing the overlay



Fixed launch options dialog not closing when cancelling game launch



Fixed issues w/ digital navigation getting stuck on text boxes when using a physical keyboard



Fixed some issues using the virtual keyboard Paste button outside of a web context



Fixed issue where the virtual keyboard would continuously be made visible after exiting a game



Fixed issue viewing the hardware survey web page after submitting results



Fixed the "Start in Big Picture Mode" setting not updating



Fixed issue opting in to some game beta branches



Fixed Big Picture window being incorrect size when moving it to a different display with win+shift+arrow key



Fixed problem where setting certain library filters in Big Picture Mode could cause those games to become hidden when switching back to desktop



Fixed an issue with detecting game windows on Linux



Fixed "a" and "c" keystrokes on the app details page triggering an animation





Steam Input

Controller configuration browsing screen can now preview configurations and the selection processes now previews then applies instead of directly selecting the configuration



Added a search tab to the controller layout browser screen



Added direct navigation to controller inputs and modes from the preview screen



Added upper grips as an option for mode shifts



Added support for the Armor-X Pro gamepad in PS4 mode



Added a specific XBox Elite layout preview page



Added a specific Switch Pro layout preview page



Added support for the ThrustMaster eSwap PRO Controller Xbox



Show controller settings in app properties game for non-Steam games



Gyro Calibration Rework: Calibration Calculates an anti-drift value as normal, but also records Gyro and Accelerometer noise while stationary, so that Always-On Auto Calibration (toggle to enable) is more discerning, and should only recalculate anti-drift when on a stable surface



Controller configurator now groups commands if they are attached to the same input



Changed controller mode sliders to default to larger step sizes that match the old BPM interface and added footer button to switch to "fine adjustment" mode with smaller step sizes



Reworked the layout of the mode settings page to show more content



Generate Steam Input API origins for some virtual menu modes that were missing them



Handle errors better and fix some cases where configs would no longer load



On larger screens combine the keyboard and numpad tabs of the choose binding screen



Remember the last active tab in the choose binding screen and open to that instead always using the tab w/ the current binding value



Improved Layout Preview for Nintendo Switch Joycon Left/Right/Pair



Filtered Mode Shift button options to only show available buttons based on the controller type



Nintendo Switch SL/SR buttons now show up as Bumpers for single Joycons or Grip buttons for a JoyCon Pair



Joycon individual/pair Gyro now displays and functions properly



Fixed an issue with the Joystick Deadzone sliders having delayed input



Fixed an issue w/ enabling Gyro for Switch controllers



Fixed long delay at startup when the Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard is plugged in



Fixed the Logitech G29 controller showing up as a gamepad instead of a wheel



Fixed the XBox layout preview page layout having some incorrect items and missing others



Fixed issue where Steam Controller joysticks would have unintended input during Steam Button chords



Fixed long delay at startup when Razer keyboards are connected



Fixed crash with games that use "Windows Gaming Input"



Fixed issue w/ Joystick Deadzone visualization not updating



Fixed some cases where some languages could have text overflow in choose binding screen



Fixed chord activator options for XBox and XBox Elite controller types



Fixed Capture button icon not being displayed for Joycon Pair



Fixed the Switch Pro Layout Preview not showing the gyro





Remote Play

Fixed audio crackling and loss when streaming from Linux





Linux

Fixed a crash on Linux in libaudio



Fixed crash when taking screenshots through the overlay



Fixed closing non-Steam shortcuts via the overlay when two or more are running



Fixed some errors causing the Library not to render properly





Mac