Steam Reportedly Getting Classic PS1, PS2, and PS3 Games

Steam is reportedly getting a few classic PS1, PS2, and PS3 games and one of the best series in gaming history. The report comes the way of leaker Oops Leaks over on Twitter, who has proven reliable in the past. According to the leaker, the "classic" Metal Gear Solid games "should be coming to Steam this year." The leaker adds they have received "multiple signs that this will happen," but has "no clue which games and versions" will be exactly included. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report.

Right now, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes are both on Steam, but that's it. What's not included are the first four games. When you hear the word classic and Metal Gear Solid in the same sentence, you think of the first four games, and considering none of these are on Steam, but five is, you'd assume it will be these four, or at least some assortment of them that will make their way to Steam, assuming this report is true.

As you may know, Metal Gear Solid, especially back in the day, is synonymous with PlayStation after different games were either timed PlayStation exclusives or downright PlayStation exclusives. And largely these games are inaccessible as Konami has done little to bring them to modernity, especially Metal Gear Solid 4, which is locked to PS3.

"Classic Metal Gear Solid games should be coming to Steam this year," says Oops Leaks, specifically. "Got multiple signs of that this will happen but have no clue which games and versions exactly it will be."

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is all of this information completely unofficial, but even if it's accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain accurate way as everything is subject to change, especially game development. This rumor loosely lineup with reports that the first game is being remade completely for the PS5. In other words, there's scuttlebutt that suggests Metal Gear Solid is on Konami's mind, so this report isn't completely out of left field. As for Konami though, so far it has not commented on a single previous rumor nor this newest one. If this changes, we will let you know.