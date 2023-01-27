Steam Next Fest Trailer Previews New Demo Event

Valve is bringing back Steam's big demo event, Steam Next Fest, next month, and ahead of that return, we've gotten a new trailer for the event showing off some of the games that'll take part. The event itself will take place on February 6th and will run for a few days until it concludes on February 13th, and just as we've seen in past Steam Next Fests, Valve says this one will consist of "hundreds of game demos" as well as closer interactions with the teams that make the games.

Games taking part in the Steam Next Fest event have been periodically announced independently by the publishers and developers working on them, but this new trailer shared this week puts a few of them all in the same spot and shows off some gameplay, too, to give Steam users an idea of what to expect from the games. You can check out that trailer below alongside a list of the specific games shown off there.

Fake Heart by Blanbee

Rushaway by Ninestudios

Infection Free Zone by Jutsu Games

Spiritfall by Gentle Giant

Bramble: The Mountain King by Dimfrost Studio

Dungeon Drafters by Manalith Studios

Ghostland Yard by Obelisk Studio

Trinity Fusion by Angry Mob Games

The Last Case of Benedict Fox by Plot Twist

The event will start at 10 a.m. PT on February 6th, and as was mentioned in the trailer, all of the demos will be free with no preorder or deluxe edition strings attached, so you'll be able to get started with these hundreds of game demos right away.

In addition to the demos, the developers hold livestreams for their games throughout the event. An overview of how this works from the last Steam Next Fest in October explained more:

"At the top of the festival page, you'll find a schedule of livestreams. In most cases, it is the dev teams themselves playing their game and answering your questions. Click on the chat icon immediately below the livestream to open the chat window and join the conversation."

Steam Next Fest returns on February 6th and will run from then until February 13th.