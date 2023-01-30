New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever

A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.

That said, the game never managed to make a substantial splash, despite being received fairly warmly by those who have played it, or at least this is what the "Very Positive" Steam User Review score the game boasts suggests. Making a splash is far more important than user review scores though, especially when it comes to an online game that costs additional money to maintain after release and thus requires an active player base. To this end, it should perhaps come as no surprise that its online service is being terminated on May 1. And once this happens, not only will the game no longer be available to purchase, but it will no longer be playable.

"Thank you for playing Crimesight," begins the statement. "This service has continued to operate with the support of many users since its launch in April 2022, but due to various circumstances, we have decided to terminate the service on Monday, May 01, 2023 at 00:00 PDT. Sales of Bundles ended on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 00:00 PST. Sales of the Standard and Deluxe editions will end on Monday, 27 February 2023 at 21:00 PST. Online battles will not be available after the service ends. Also, the game itself won't be able to play. Although the time left until the end of the service is limited, we hope you will enjoy it to the end."

As you can see, Konami does not dive into details as to why the game is shutting down, but it's surely just a matter of the game no longer being a profitable endeavor as there aren't any licenses involved, and thus no expiring licenses involved. That said, until May 1, the game is available to purchase and play. Despite its imminent shutdown, it's still not on sale, which means you will need to fork over $10 to play the game with a few months left to live.