Steam Hit Vampire Survivors Reveals First DLC

Vampire Survivors, the indie hit that first took off on Steam and later came to Xbox Game Pass, is getting its first DLC soon. Developer poncle announced this week that Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell will be released on December 15th. The first details on this DLC including news of eight new characters was shared this week alongside the announcement and a trailer showing off some of what players can expect from Legacy of the Moonspell.

A Steam page for Legacy of the Moonspell went up first to offer more details about the game with a formal announcement from poncle coming not long afterwards. Vampire Survivors just recently hit its 1.0 launch, so this DLC will be the first one that the game's gotten.

"Legacy of the Moonspell is the first DLC for Vampire Survivors, and introduces a brand new stage, new characters, new monsters, and new weapons to slaughter them with," a preview of the new DLC said. "There might even be some hidden mysteries for those of an inquiring mindset, but we can neither confirm nor deny the presence of vampires."

~ Legacy of the Moonspell 🌕 ~



15th December. 🎉



1 new stage (the biggest yet!), 6 new music tracks,

8 new Survivors, 13 new weapons

& of course, new monsters 😱



A total of eight new characters and 13 new weapons will be added with the release of this DLC alongside a new stage and six more music tracks. Previews of some of those weapons and characters were shown off over on the Steam page, but not all of the details were shared at this time.

"In eastern lands, a clan has fallen. The Moonspell, once vigilant guardians of a sorcerous valley nestled in the mountains, have been overrun by hordes of yokai and oni," a preview of the DLC explained. "Though treacherous, this hive of spectral activity may provide some clue as to the location of a vampire. If not, at least it'll be entertaining to defeat thousands of wayward spirits in the process."

Vampire Survivors itself cost an exceptionally low amount of money even after it hit its 1.0 release, so while we haven't seen a price yet for Legacy of the Moonspell, one would imagine the same would be true for that DLC, too.

Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell will be released on December 15th.