Xbox Game Pass Gets One of Steam's Best Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers lucked out this week by getting another hit that just so happens to be one of Steam's best games from this year. That game is none other than Vampire Survivors, a roguelite game which costs next to nothing but is totally free now if you're already subscribed to one of Xbox's Game Pass subscriptions. The game was among many announced for releases in November and has now officially been added to the subscription service.

Vampire Survivors is the only game that got added to Xbox Game Pass on Friday, but based on how addicting many people say that it is, that's probably best considering how much time it can potentially eat up. It's got a score of 85 on Metacritic and has "Overwhelmingly Positive" reviews on Steam, and for a good while, it was the most-played game on the Steam Deck with many considering it a perfect fit for Valve's handheld platform.

The timing of Vampire Survivors on Xbox Game Pass couldn't be better as well since the game just recently got a big update on Steam as it reached its full 1.0 release. Its success earned prior to that was in an early access stage which makes its reception that much more impressive, but the big launch update added things like new game modes as well as additional content beyond that.

The accolades and praise Vampire Survivors has been attracted should speak for the game well enough, but if you need more convincing, a preview of the game from developer poncle offers more insights into its features and the core gameplay loop.

"Vampire Survivors is a time survival game with minimalistic gameplay and roguelite elements," a preview of the game explained. "Hell is empty, the devils are here, and there's no place to run or hide. All you can do is survive as long as you can until death inevitably puts an end to your struggles. Gather gold in each run to buy upgrades and help the next survivor."

Vampire Survivors is now available for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.