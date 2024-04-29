Stellar Blade Fans Call Missing Feature "Criminal"

Stellar Blade has been available on PS5 since Friday, giving PlayStation fans an entire weekend with the PS5 game. And so far, it looks like PlayStation has another great game on it hands, as evident by its 82 on Metacritic. That said, there is of course plenty of room for improvement and additions to the PS5 exclusive. For example, there is one feature, in particular, missing from the game that fans think is a "criminal" omission.

Much of the discourse around Stellar Blade has been about the game's protagonist Eve and her maxed-out-sliders design, complete with jiggle physics and lots of fan service. This is coupled with an excellent overall presentation, which is thanks to not just a strong graphical fidelity, but lots of character, technique, and style in the art direction. You'd assume because of all this that there would be a photo mode, but there isn't, and fans aren't happy about it.

"It's criminal that this game doesn't have a Photo Mode," reads one of the most popular over on the game's Reddit page. A comment adds: "I do agree. Hopefully we'll see one come soon."

Of course, PlayStation games typically add photo mode after release, presumably for some type of post-launch pop. In other words, perhaps it's not too surprising Stellar Blade didn't release with one. Whatever the case, one will almost certainly be added in the future, though with the somewhat contentious discourse around the game's protagonist and her various outfits perhaps there won't be. Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation because nothing has been communicated by PlayStation or developer Shift Up.

Stellar Blade is available via the PS5 and PS5 only. A PC port in the future is likely, but nothing has been communicated yet. For more Stellar Blade coverage -- including all of the latest Stellar Blade news, all of the latest Stellar Blade rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Stellar Blade speculation -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What features do you want to see added to Stellar Blade?