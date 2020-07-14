Steven Universe: Beach-a-Palooza Card Battling Game is Live on Kickstarter

✖

Cryptozoic's been on a roll lately, and now they are bac, with a brand new game based on the beloved Steven Universe franchise. Cryptpozic's latest game in the universe is the Steven Universe: Beach-a-Palooza Card Battling Game, designed by Erica Bouyouris and Andrew Wolf, and the project is now live on Kickstarter. All of your favorite characters are in the mix for the new. card game, which will have players vying to build their ultimate band and win the Beach-a-Palooza while taking down the Party Crashing creatures that want to put a damper on the festivities. if that sounds like fun you can check out the Kickstarter right here.

For those unfamiliar with what the game is based on, in the show, Steven has a band made up of other Stevens from other dimensions, and they call themselves Steven and the Stevens. The game lets each player have their own Steven to base their band around, and you'll draft Boardies to fill your audience and Gems to star on your stage and battle it out with the Party Crashers.

Like in the show, players can create fusions of their characters, combining to form more powerful forms that can dish out more damage, net you more gems, and gain you more Battle Points, which you'll need to win the game.

You're also rewarded for assembling cards that have matching traits, s if you can gather more Boardies in the Pizza, Onion, or Cool families just to name a few, you'll get bonuses both during the game and at the end when all the points are counted.

The game is split into three acts that follow the story arcs seen in the show, and new Fusions are introduced into the mix with every round, including the fan-favorite Stevonnie. That's just the top of the fan service iceberg too, as there are plenty of beloved characters, locations, and creatures featured in the game, and any fan of the franchise is going to love all of it.

(Photo: Cryptozoic Entertainment)

The game has a goal of $60,000, and it should crush that well before the deadline. You can find the official description below.

"At this year’s Beach-a-Palooza, Steven has a surefire way to win: Recruit more Stevens from the timeline and have them all front their own bands!

This is your chance to become a Steven and try to put together the best band and audience! But it’s not going to be easy: Party Crashers—Corrupted and Homeworld Gems—want to ruin your amazing performance. It’s Beach City’s event of the year and you’re on center stage. Play your cards right and your band might be the big winner!"

Let us know what you think of the game in the comments and as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.