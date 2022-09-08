Star Trek Online: Ascension Brings Back Wil Wheaton as Emperor Wesley Crusher

In recognition of Star Trek Day, Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios today revealed new details about Star Trek Online: Ascension, the next installment of the free-to-play MMORPG's Mirror Universe story arc, which features Wil Wheaton's return to the Star Trek universe. During the live-streamed, red carpet Star Trek Day event, Paramount+ debuted an exclusive new teaser trailer for Star Trek Online: Ascension that revealed the identity of the game's Terran Emperor to be the Mirror Universe version of Wesley Crusher, with Star Trek: The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton returning to voice the character.

Wheaton previously returned to Star Trek, surprising fans with his cameo in the second season finale of Star Trek: Picard as a Traveler. It was his first return to the Star Trek universe in 35 years. Now he's back again as Emperor Wesley Crusher with Star Trek Online: Ascension's debut on PC on September 13th and on consoles soon after.

Wheaton isn't the only returning Star Trek star in the content update. Star Trek Online: Ascension also adds new missions starring Mary Wiseman from Star Trek: Discovery as Captain Killy and Chase Masterson from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine as Admiral Leeta.

In Star Trek Online: Ascension, the Terran Emperor moves to take control of the being known as The Other, revealed previously to be the Mirror Universe version of V'ger, the powerful entity from Star Trek: The Motion Picture. Until now, the Emporer's identity has been a secret. Now, by teaming up with their new ally, Admiral Leeta (Chase Masterson), players learn that the Emperor is Mirror Wesley Crusher from Star Trek: The Next Generation (Wil Wheaton). In order to stop the Emperor's threat to both the Mirror Universe and the Prime Timeline, Starfleet will have to prevent him from gaining control of The Other while, at the same time, fending off the forces of Captain Killy. (Mary Wiseman).

The story unfolds in the new featured episode "Eye of the Storm." Star Trek Online: Ascension will also introduce additional new content such as a new 5-player ground Task Force Operation called "Storm Chasers" and the new Elite Officer Upgrade System, which will let players upgrade their bridge officers. Players can also partake in the new event called "The Emperor's Will", with the T6 Terran Somerville starship as a reward.

Cryptic and Gearbox will reveal additional details about Star Trek Online: Ascension on September 13th, when the update releases on PC.