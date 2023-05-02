Star Trek Online: Unraveled Multiverse Story Announced With Enterprise-F Trailer

A new multiverse-spanning Star Trek story is coming to Star Trek Online. Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios on Tuesday announced that Star Trek Online: Unraveled, Star Trek: Online's next season, launches on May 9th for PC. The Star Trek Online update's new story content picks up after the conclusion of the Mirror Universe story arc, "Terran Gambit." Players' captains will begin a humanitarian scientific mission in conjunction with Captain Kuumaarke to stabilize the Na'kuhl sun. However, the mission is interrupted by the discovery of a transdimensional Reality Vortex that is disrupting space-time throughout the Multiverse. The discovery leads to conflict with the Tholians, who claim that constant use of time and dimensional travel has caused these vortices, with blame placed partly on the player captain.

Star Trek Online: Unraveled begins a new story arc that brings Kipleigh Brown back to Star Trek Online to voice Captain Kuumaarke. Through the story, players will uncover the mysteries behind the Reality Vortices and help to save the Multiverse. Gearbox announced the launch with a new trailer spotlighting the USS Enterprise-F, the flagship of the fleet in the Star Trek Online timeline, which also appeared in Star Trek: Picard Season 3. Here's the trailer and full list of Star Trek Online: Unraveled content, provided in a press release:

New Episode – Wish Upon a Star: While on a scientific humanitarian mission with Captain Kuumaarke, your Captain will discover a group of Tholians interacting with a Reality Vortex. Their intentions and goals are unknown.

While on a scientific humanitarian mission with Captain Kuumaarke, your Captain will discover a group of Tholians interacting with a Reality Vortex. Their intentions and goals are unknown. New Task Force Operation – Leviathan: A five-player space Task Force Operation simulating a Trench Run exercise across "The Other" in a "What if?" scenario if the "Terran Gambit" arc had ended differently.

A five-player space Task Force Operation simulating a Trench Run exercise across "The Other" in a "What if?" scenario if the "Terran Gambit" arc had ended differently. New Patrols: Two new Patrols: Jupiter Gauntlet and Bringers of War, based off of the "Terran Gambit" story arc. New Hard Mode is included as well for an extra challenge.

Two new Patrols: Jupiter Gauntlet and Bringers of War, based off of the "Terran Gambit" story arc. New Hard Mode is included as well for an extra challenge. New Lockbox: Strange New World Infinity Lock Box with T6 Gorn Hunter Pilot Raider and Starfleet and Majalan items from Season 1 of Strange New World.

How to play Star Trek Online

Star Trek Online is free to play. The game is available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.