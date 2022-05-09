Star Trek Online: Stormfall Launch Trailer Reveals Action-Packed First Look (Exclusive)

The Mirror Universe goes to war in the action-packed launch trailer for Star Trek Online: Stormfall. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the first look at the new Star Trek Online story update, which features characters from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Launching on Tuesday for PC and in June for consoles, Stormfall continues Star Trek Online's Mirror Universe saga. Captains discover Captain Killy (Mary Wiseman from Star Trek: Discovery) and her faction plan to awaken a dangerous and powerful entity from Star Trek history. It is up to player Captains to stop Killy, with some help from Marshal Janeway (Kate Mulgrew from Star Trek: Voyager), Admiral Leeta (Chase Masterson from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), and a brand new character, Andorian rebel Rae-Yeet (Noah Averbach-Katz from Star Trek: Discovery). These unexpected allies will go head-to-head with the Terran Empire. The update features two new episodes, a remastered Starfleet tutorial, a rebuild of a popular Task Force Operation, and a special event to unlock the Kuumarke Visionary Ground Set.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the launch trailer for the update above. We also have the key art for the update, seen below, and screenshots included at the bottom of the story. See for yourself.

Stormfall picks up from Star Trek Online's previous update, Shadow's Advance, left off. In that story, player Captains embarked on a mission to recover Ilia Decker from Star Trek: The Motion Picture. Stormfall sees Captains arriving at their destination, a secured facility, and mounting a rescue mission to free Ilia. Ilia warns that the Terran Empire is about to bring back a powerful foe from their pasts. It's up to Captains to secure Ilia's freedom and stop Captain Killy's Terran forces. They'll get some help from Marshal "Painway" Janeway and Admiral Leeta and meet Rae-Yeet along the way.

Gearbox Publishing provided ComicBook.com with a full list of content available with Stormfall. The update includes:

Two Featured Episodes – Captains hailing from all of the game's various factions can explore two brand new episodes:

"Blueshift" – After formulating a rescue plan, Admiral Janeway calls on Captains to team up with former Terran Admiral Leeta and Terran Marshal Janeway to execute a daring rescue of Ilia from the Terran ESD.



"The Calling" – With the information gained from Ilia, the Terrans are ready to contact a powerful new nemesis using the biggest galactic antenna they know of – the peaceful planet of Pahvo. The Coalition is attempting to stop them but will need help from Starfleet to take down the Terran Empire.

Remastered Starfleet Tutorial – The tutorial for the main Starfleet faction has gotten a major upgrade! This new introduction will not only provide aspiring Captains with a smoother starting experience, but has also been updated with incredible new environments and added interaction with the Borg and Admiral Janeway.

TFO Rebuild – "Forged in Fire" is a complete rebuild of a fan favorite, "The Assault on Terok Nor." In this five-player ground Task Force Operation, players will assemble an assault team to stop Admiral Leeta, who now has the power of the Pah-wraith, non-corporeal beings once native to the Bajoran wormhole.

"Heart of the Storm" Special Event – Captains who play through numerous episodes and TFOs associated with Mirror Universe can unlock an exciting new reward, the Kuumarke Visionary Ground Set.

Star Trek Online: Stormfall launches on May 10th on PC and in June for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The game is available to download now for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Keep an eye out for our upcoming interview with Noah Averbach-Katz about joining the Star Trek Online story.