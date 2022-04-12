Star Trek Online: Stormfall Trailer Teases Kate Mulgrew’s Return

Star Trek Online returns to the Mirror Universe for the next chapter of its ongoing Star Trek saga, Stormfall. Announced at Star Trek: Mission Chicago, Stormfall features a voice cast full of familiar Star Trek stars, including Kate Mulgrew returning as Admiral Janeway, Mary Wiseman voicing the dread Captain Killy, Chase Masterson reprising her role as Admiral Leetah, and Noah Averbach Katz voicing a rebel Andorian named Rae-Yeet. The new story sets players on the of Ilia, a character from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, making this story one that touches every major era of Star Trek history. Here’s the official synopsis provided by Perfect World Entertainment:

“In the final few moments of the last episode, “Red Shift,” players discovered that the individual they had been searching for is actually Lieutenant Ilia from Star Trek: The Motion Picture. In ‘Stormfall,’ Captains will receive orders from Admiral Janeway (voiced by Kate Mugrew from Star Trek: Voyager) to embark on a mission to rescue the captured Deltan Starfleet Officer from a Terran Space Dock. Ilia tells players she needs their help in preventing the Terran Empire from summoning a powerful nemesis. These Terran forces are led by the dreaded Captain Killy (voiced by Mary Wiseman from Star Trek: Discovery) and in order to stop them, Captains will team up with former enemy-turned-ally, Admiral Leeta, (voiced by Chase Masterson from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine),and an Andorian rebel named Rae-Yeet (voiced by Noah Averbach-Katz from Star Trek: Discovery).”

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com recently spoke to some of the Cryptic Studios staff about creating Mirror Universe stories for Star Trek Online. During the conversation, writer Paul Reed teased things to come.

“One of the things that we’ve been hinting at the end of each episode in our current mirror story is there’s a big almost like the Marvel post-credits cliffhanger, where you get a little taste, a little seed of what’s coming down the road,” Reed says. “So previously we showed the mirror player, walking onto the bridge and everybody went, ‘Ah, it’s me. Bad me. Goatee me.’

“In this one, we find out that for whatever reason, the Terran Empire — specifically, the Emperor — wants to acquire someone from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, which is Ilia. And basically there is, ‘Why does he want Ilia? How is Ilia here? Didn’t Ilia go somewhere else at the end of the first movie?’ So that’s the big question that will be answered. So, stay tuned because there is definitely a mystery that we’ve been slowly unraveling with each episode.”

Perfect World will reveal more information about Stormfall in the coming weeks ahead of its May 10th PC release. The studio did confirm that the update will add a new five-player Task Force Operation, a new special event where players can earn new rewards, and an updated tutorial experience for Federation players that will include Admiral Janeway. Star Trek Online is available for free on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.