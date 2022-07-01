Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin DLC Revealed

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja have revealed the first trailer and release date for Trials of the Dragon King, the first of several expansions set to release for the Final Fantasy spinoff title. Trials of the Dragon King is set to release on July 20th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store, and it brings with it a whole mess of new content.

According to the description of the trailer, which you can watch in full embedded below, Trials of the Dragon King will bring "new jobs, weapons, accessories and category of equipment" as well as new areas, challenges, and more to Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin when it releases next month. While the full details on what's included have not been revealed, it certainly seems as if it will at least feature a battle with the iconic Warrior of Light.

There was once a group of warriors who attempted to defeat the darkness.



This is the story of what came next.



Stranger of Paradise @FinalFantasy Origin's first expansion Trials of the Dragon King launches July 20th. pic.twitter.com/YvGEwGh1ux — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) June 30, 2022

Trials of the Dragon King is just the first of three different pieces of downloadable content attached to the Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Season Pass with Wanderer of the Rift and DIFFERENT FUTURE still to come. It is unclear when the other two pieces in the Season Pass will release, but given that Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin only released a few months ago, it seems like the DLC will come out at a swift clip.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is set to release its first expansion, Trials of the Dragon King, on July 20th.

