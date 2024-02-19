Street Fighter 6 Is Improving a Fan-Favorite Feature

While Tekken 8 is the newest game in town, Capcom's Street Fighter 6 remains in the conversation for the best fighting game in the business. SF6 has continued to support fans with post-launch DLC fighters, and that's about to continue when Ed comes to the game later this month. While the returning fighter is understandably generating the bulk of the hype about the DLC, Capcom isn't resting on its laurels. Instead, the team is introducing a significant update to one of the side features fans love in Street Fighter 6. Photo Mode has been a boon for players since launch, and it's about to get even better.

Street Fighter 6 Photo Mode Update

Lose yourself in the moment.



An Extra Lighting feature will be added to Photo Mode with the Ed update, making it easier to capture in dark places, illuminating characters for better shots. pic.twitter.com/Lj37vDUCTr — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) February 18, 2024

The Photo Mode update that's coming very soon to Street Fighter 6 will give players more control over their lighting. Capcom is calling it the "Extra Lighting" feature and gave fans a quick look at how they can use it as essentially a flash for their in-game camera. This means the darkest areas of a fight stage can now be illuminated to make sure your characters have the best lighting possible.

On top of making things brighter, artistic players will be able to use it to help set the mood in a shot. With more lighting dials to fiddle with, players have full control over how their shots look. It may seem like a small thing at first glance, but lighting is everything when trying to capture some shots, and this lets players dial in their settings to their exact specifications. The best news is that you don't have to wait much longer to get this and Ed in Street Fighter 6.

When Does Ed Launch in Street Fighter 6?

As mentioned, Ed and the lighting update is coming later this month. To be specific, players will be able to download the new update on February 27. Ed is the third of four characters coming as part of the year one DLC, following in the footsteps of A.K.I. and Rashid. Next on the docket is Akuma, who is tentatively slated to launch this spring.

Of course, those four are likely just the beginning of Street Fighter 6's DLC rollout. Veteran fans will remember that Street Fighter 5 received quite a bit of post-launch support. SF6 is much more popular than that game, so it would be a huge surprise if Capcom didn't try to get as much out of this game as possible. We'll probably see the next season of content announced relatively soon. EVO 2024 is in July this year, and SF6 will have a major presence. If Capcom doesn't announce something before then, expect to see the next round of fighters revealed.

